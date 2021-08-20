Ducati launches its all new XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark in India

Back in 2016, Ducati entered the Cruiser world with the unique XDiavel, which took the market by storm. Now, building on this heritage, the iconic Italian bike manufacturer is out with two new versions that take things to the darker side!

The XDiavel Black Star shows enthusiasts the sporty side of the Ducati cruiser, with a livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars. The dedicated livery alternates grey and matt black with inevitable touches of red. The colour cuts are clear and intersect, echoing the X concept that characterises the family.

Ducati XDiavel Dark

The XDiavel Dark, with its matte black paint dials up the cruiser’s bad-boy appeal! Matte black holds a very special place in Ducati’s history with the first matte black covered Ducati Monster 600 Dark that was launched in 1998. With the new XDiavel Dark the total black livery has also been extended to the mechanical components, plates, and finishes, enhancing the Ducati “Reduce to the Max” design principle. The XDiavel Dark represents purity, essentiality, and the gateway to the world of XDiavel.

Both the new versions have the twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 BS-6 compliant engine that delivers a maximum power of 160 hp and a maximum torque of 130Nm. Both bikes boast of the latest generation electronics including the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit and Bosch Cornering ABS to name a few.

XDiavel Dark and XDiavel Black Star launched at INR 18 lakh and INR 22.60 lakh respectively (Ex-Showroom India).