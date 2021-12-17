The Triumph Tiger 1200 hints at an exhilarating ride experience both on and off road!

The Triumph Tiger is a bike that holds a legendary status and now out in an all-new avatar, the Tiger 1200 range is a bike that has adventure in its DNA and delivers an exhilarating ride experience both on and off road. It is a bike that is the best of both worlds.

Distinctive design

The new Tiger 1200 line up comprises of the GT, GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. While the GT series come with 19-inch wheels up front and 18-inch wheels at the back, the Rally Series get 21-inch wheels up front and 18-inch wheels on the back. The GT Explorer and Rally Explorer also benefit from a larger 30 litre fuel tank as compared to the rest of the range which gets a 20-litre tank.

Apart from these changes, the bike has a more focused look and a more upright riding position that makes it great for adventure travel. The new bodywork, twin radiator design and better rider ergonomics are all part of the Tiger 1200 family package.

Engine

Powering the Triumph 1200 range is the all-new T-plane triple engine. This motor displaces 1160cc and develops 150 PS of power and 130 Nm of torque. That is 9 PS more than its predecessor and 14 PS more than its closest competitor! The engine is touted for its low-down tractability and responsiveness and offers an exciting mid-range response with improved acceleration. Triumph has given the 1200 Tiger a distinct exhaust sound too and it also comes with a lightweight shaft drive.

Tech-savvy package

Being their flagship bike, the new Tiger 1200 boasts of some serious level of tech. To start with, it gets the Triumph Blind Spot Radar System on the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer variants. All the variants benefit from the Showa semi-active suspension set up for dynamic rider control and they also get a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with the My Triumph Connectivity System. The 1200 is kitted out with cornering traction control, six riding modes, a new key-less system, LED lighting, adaptive cornering lights, and Triumph Shift Assist. The top end Explorer variants get heated grips and seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system and hill hold!

Able off-roader

Built to be lighter than its predecessor, the new Tiger 1200 is touted to be an extremely easy bike to manoeuvre and manage while tackling trails. Triumph has ensured that you get the best components on board to allow for a robust experience without having to worry about how the bike is going to hold up. It is a genuine piece of machinery that can literally take you to the far corners of the world and you can further customise it through a vast range of accessories to suit your needs.

The Triumph Tiger Range is expected to be priced from INR 17- INR 18.5 lakh when it goes on sale in India early next year.

