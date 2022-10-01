TVS Motor Company celebrates their fastest five million vehicles on the road with the launch of the Jupiter Classic

The TVS Jupiter has been the company’s flagship premium scooter offering and it has gone on to do fantastic numbers across the country. The popular scooter model has been chosen as the vehicle that marks the celebration of TVS accomplishing their fastest five million vehicles on the road with a special edition version.

The new TVS Jupiter Classic looks stunning thanks to premium design elements that include the black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor and 3D black logo. The Jupiter Classic also gets handlebar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels and rich dark brown inner panels. In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with a neat backrest. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours, namely, MysticGrey and Regal Purple. As far as features are concerned, the scooter gets disc brakes, an LED headlamp, an engine kill switch, an all-in-one lock, and a USB charger as standard fitments.

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a next-generation, aluminium, low-friction 110cc engine that delivers an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel efficiency. The engine delivers 8 hp of power and 8.8 Nm of torque which is ideal for urban riding conditions. The engine is paired with a tried and tested CVT automatic. The scooter also comes with a TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’ and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.