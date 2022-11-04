Ducati unveils the latest version of the Diavel and it gets the V4 Granturismo engine!

The Diavel V4 is unique, unmistakable and a bike that is amongst the world’s most sought-after premium motorcycles. With the introduction of the new Diavel V4, Ducati is set to unleash a whole new level of performance.

The bike is known for its muscular, sporty and chiseled design. The 1,158cc engine delivers 168 hp of raw power and has 128 Nm of torque on tap! It is lighter than the outgoing engine, as well, and on that note, the new Diavel boasts of being 13 kilograms lighter than its predecessor. With all these changes, the new Diavel can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 3.0 seconds!

Stopping power comes in the format of Brembo Stylema calipers with 330 mm front discs and a refined ABS system that allows for safe deceleration from high speeds without locking up the wheels. To offer an engaging ride experience, the Diavel V4 also gets three power modes to set up the engine and four riding modes that include Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet. The riding modes allow the rider to adapt the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding aid systems (Ducati Traction Control in the Cornering version, ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control) to the rider’s situation and preferences.

The Diavel V4 features cruise control, launch control, Ducati Quick Shift that makes gear changes less fatiguing and more effective, especially when riding in sport mode. The rider also benefits from a 5-inch colour TFT dashboard and Bluetooth connectivity.

Prices yet to be announced