TVS Motor Company unveils the TVS Raider with SmartXonnect technology for GenZ!

TVS Raider is mated to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine that delivers 11.5 PS of power 11.2 Nm of peak torque

TVS Raider has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise this theme. The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider a muscular, solid appeal. At the same time, it is a sporty, compact and agile motorcycle for your everyday ride.

Also read: Suzuki is looking at attracting younger buyers for Access 125 with a new colour

TVS Raider is mated to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine that delivers 11.5 PS of power 11.2 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 sec and an impressive top speed of 99 km/h. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

A TFT console with Ride Modes is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy-to-read details. The new variant comes with a 5-inch TFT console with TVS SmartXonnectTM, which offers Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

Also read: Indulge turns 15: Here are some of the bestsellers and a few upcoming adventure motorcycles

The ergonomics of the TVS Raider is developed with supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. Based on the TVS Motor Company’s performance motorcycle DNA, the configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and the USB charger are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience.