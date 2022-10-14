Suzuki is looking at attracting younger buyers for Access 125 with a new colour

The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition is priced at INR 85,200 with drum brakes and alloy wheels as standard

Suzuki Motorcycles India recently introduced a new colour variant of its popular scooter, namely the Access 125. The scooter will now be offered in a dual-tone Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White colour and it will only be available on the Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions. With this new colour, Suzuki is looking at attracting younger buyers, for it makes the scooter look rather youthful and premium at the same time.

The Suzuki Access 125 comes fitted with a powerful 125cc petrol motor that delivers 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque. It is known for its refinement and punchy performance and in addition to that, you also get the Suzuki Eco Performance Technology that boosts power delivery while keeping overall efficiency in check.

The Suzuki Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with your vehicle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp alert display, missed call and unread SMS alerts, speed-exceeding warnings, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. Additional features in the Suzuki Access 125 include premium chrome external fuel re-filling lid, super bright LED headlamp, LED position lights and a USB socket.

The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition is priced at INR 85,200 with drum brakes and alloy wheels as standard. The disc brake version of the same edition retails for INR 87,200. The Special Edition is only available with disc brakes as standard and is priced at INR 83,000.