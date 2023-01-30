Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches the all-new Activa

FROM A DESIGN standpoint, the Activa is immediately recognisable; however, it now gets new alloy wheels, new premium colour offerings and a 3D emblem. The Activa boasts of edgy chrome elements that do their bit to enhance its overall style. Built on a full metal body, the Activa is also extremely reliable and to help with rider safety, it gets the class-leading combi-brake system and telescopic suspension for better control as well as improved riding comfort.

The Activa is powered by Honda’s tried and tested 110 PGM-Fi engine that offers an enhanced power output and a higher level of refinement. It is touted to be more fuel efficient as well. Key features of the engine include the Honda ACG Starter which allows a jolt-free start; the world’s first Tumble Flow technology which optimises the inlet port shape and leads to improved combustion and an offset cylinder that helps reduce overall engine friction and results in improved efficiency.

The new Activa also has a side-stand engine inhibitor that doesn’t allow the scooter to start if the side-stand is down. Last but not least, the new Activa comes with the Honda Smart Key. This new key has four interesting features, namely, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe. Smart Find allows for easy location of the vehicle, Smart Unlock lets the owner lock the scooter without a physical key, Smart Start allows for the scooter to start if the key is within two metres of the vehicle and Smart Safe matches the key with the ECU t o prevent vehicle theft.

Price: `74,536 onwards.

