India’s first commuter bike with ABS

BAJAJ AUTO LIKES to make history, and this time around they have done it with their entry-level commuter, namely the Platina. Now fitted with a segment-first Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), this ushers in a new level of safety for the commuter segment. The system that has been fitted onboard the Platina is a single-channel ABS unit. On that note, the Platina also features a 240mm front disc brake and a 110mm drum brake with CBS at the rear.

The new Platina 110, equipped with ABS enhances safety by reducing braking distance and providing better stability in any challenging braking condition. The ABS in Platina ensures complete control in emergency-braking situations that may arise due to the sudden appearance of stray animals, frequent potholes, slippery and uneven surfaces, thus protecting the rider from a fall and serious injury.

Powering the Platina 110 ABS is a 115.45cc natural air-cooled DTS-i engine that delivers 8.6 PS of power and 9.81 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission and is known to be extremely fuel efficient. Other key features of this bike include a comfortable seat, longer front and rear suspensions, a headlight with DRLs and a new digital speedometer as well as an ABS indicator and gear position indicator.

With all these changes and the addition of advanced technology like ABS for the commuter segment, the Platina definitely makes it to the list of safest two-wheeler commuters currently available in the market. Bajaj has also done a great job of pricing it competitively at `72,224 (ex-showroom).

