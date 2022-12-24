BMW’S 1000 RR launched

THE S 1000 RR FROM BMW Motorrad has always been a special motorcycle and the new generation bike takes performance to new heights, thanks to advanced aerodynamics that include a newly added M winglet that helps generate more downforce and adds to the stability of the bike at high speeds. The bike also sports a redesigned upper and lower tail section that is lighter and sportier than its predecessor.

Powering the bike is an all-new advanced 4-cylinder engine that displaces 999 cc and delivers 210 hp of pure power! It is 3 hp more than the previous model and despite having such a high output, the range is touted to be broader and more usable which makes it easier to ride at lower speeds, while allowing you to hit high speeds within seconds. The S 1000 RR gets a 6-speed transmission with no slippage and it offers precise shifts that are in tune for a bike that is all about performance.

To further maximise its potential, BMW Motorrad has fitted the S 1000 RR with four modes — Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. The optional ‘Pro Modes’ offer Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2 and Race Pro 3 settings, in addition. For the perfect race starts, riders can activate Launch Control by pressing the start button for more than three seconds during standstill. Pit Lane Limiter enables speed limiting when passing through the pit lane. Hill Start Control Pro facilitates starting on gradients. The bike also benefits from dynamic traction control.

Price range: ` 20. 25 lakh onwards.

