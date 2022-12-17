Suzuki Motorcycle India launches the all-new Burgman Street EX

THE SUZUKI BURGMAN Street is a premium scooter offering in the 125cc segment and it has built its name as a product that offers a sense of style coupled with performance from the potent motor. With the new Burgman Street EX, Suzuki has taken this appeal to a whole new level as it benefits from a new Eco Performance engine along with other changes that have changed how it drives for the better.

At the heart, the All-New Burgman Street EX is powered by a strong and trusted 125cc engine with FI technology. The newly introduced Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-a) engine is a further advanced version of Suzuki Eco Performance Technology to provide high fuel efficiency with excellent acceleration performance. The technology is coupled with EASS, whose function is to automatically shut down the engine to reduce the idling of the engine and restart it as soon as the rider throttles. Thus, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. This is particularly beneficial at traffic lights and stop-and-go traffic. Apart from the new engine, the Burgman Street EX also gets a new silent starter system that works in conjunction with the EASS to silently restart the engine when the rider turns on the throttle to resume riding.

The other big changes that the scooter gets is a larger 12-inch rear wheel which helps improve comfort and handling dynamics. The rider also benefits from having the updated Suzuki Ride Connect app which allows for a Bluetooth-enabled digital console for seamlessly syncing their mobile phone with the vehicle to access navigation, answer calls and get message alerts

Price: INR 1.12 lakh.