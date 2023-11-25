Royal Enfield unveils Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition

The two machines that grabbed the most eyeballs on the inaugural day of Motoverse this year were the Royal Enfield 2023 Himalayan and the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition. While the new Himalayan has been launched for the masses, the premium bikemaker has taken a different approach when it comes to its latest twin-cylinder motorcycle.

Costing INR 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is limited to 25 units. It is available exclusively for those attending Motoverse 2023 and can be booked until midnight today (November 25). Royal Enfield says this special colorway drop will never be reproduced and adds that the mass-production iteration of the Shotgun will be launched early next year.

Built as a tribute to the culture of customization, the limited edition model pays homage to the SG650 Concept shown at EICMA two years ago. Interestingly, the limited edition Shotgun 650 has been designed by the same people who designed the concept. To look at, the Shotgun 650, with its neo-dystopian design, does resemble the Classic models from Enfield. It could, in essence, be called the big brother of the Classic 350, one of the best-selling motorcycles in India.

Also Read: Royal Enfield launches 2023 Himalayan at Motoverse, priced from INR 2.69 lakh

Shotgun 650 Motoverse

The Shotgun's circular lighting units, the aluminum nacelle, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, low-rise extra-wide handlebar, chopped fenders, 10-spoke rims, and the single, floating seat make the motorcycle look really retro. But it is modern in every way. The lights, for example, are LED units. The switchgear and the instrumentation are the latest ones that the bikemaker has, and then there is the paint scheme.

It has taken Royal Enfield months to completely customize the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition, which is based on the SuperMeteor 650. The body panels have been hand-painted and feature a gradient and neon detailing, and one can see various shades of black on the bike. While the engine features gloss black covers, the exhaust and the frame are done in matte black. The key is in the details, eh? Furthermore, the Shotgun 650 can be transformed from a single-seater to a two-seater model in a matter of minutes!

Shotgun 650 Motoverse

The engineers have changed the wheel sizes, suspension (USD up front and twin shocks at the rear), the rake angle, the exhaust, among several other things, ensuring that the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition does not resemble the marque's top touring machine. What's more, the motorcycle comes preloaded with bespoke accessories and in addition to this, it will be offered with an extended warranty and RSA service.