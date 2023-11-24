Royal Enfield launches 2023 Himalayan at Motoverse, priced from INR 2.69 lakh

Indian premium bikemaker Royal Enfield has launched its all-new Himalayan today at the Motoverse 2023. It comes with a base sticker price of INR 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai and introductory until December 31, 2023).

The ADV looks beefy and top heavy

First showcased at EICMA, the adventure motorcycle is the successor to the original Himalayan which came with an air-/oil-cooled 411cc engine. The 2023 Himalayan though is powered by a 452cc, liquid-cooled (a first for the company), single-cylinder, 4-valve motor that has been christened the Sherpa 450.

This is the colour option to go for, although it also commands

a sizeable premium over the other colourways

The motor produces 40 PS at 8,000 RPM and 40 Nm at 5,500 RPM. It has a compression ratio of 11.5:1 and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The motor is a stressed member of the twin spar tubular steel frame.

The rear indicators double up as tail lamps, BMW style

To deal with the varied terrains of India, the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a 43 mm USD up front and a mono-shock at the back. Both have up to 200 mm of travel and contribute to the 230 mm of road clearance. The wheelbase is 1,510 mm.

It has been given quite a bit of road clearance to tackle any road

To cater to all types of riders, the ADV comes with a standard 825 mm tall seat, which can be adjusted to 845 mm or, for shorter riders, to 805 mm with the low seat option. The fuel tank can hold 17 litres of petrol and with all fluids in and with almost a full tank, the 2023 Himalayan weighs 196 kg.

The lights are all LEDs!

As for tyres, up front, there is a 21-inch wire-spoked rim wrapped with 90/90-section rubber, while the 17-inch rear rim gets a 140/80-tyre. Stopping power comes from a 320 mm disc at the from and a 270 mm rear disc. There is dual channel ABS, which can be disconnected for the rear wheel alone.

It also comes with a small joystick to cycle through the menus

While the looks of the ADV have split opinions, its list of features does not do the same. It comes with full LED lighting units, a 4-inch round TFT TripperDash with phone connectivity, navigation and media controls. Royal enfield also offers 30 genuine accessories that have been designed for the Himalayan.

Below is the complete price (ex-showroom Chennai) list of the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan:

Variant: Base

Colour option: Kaza Brown

Price: INR 2,69,000

Variant: Pass

Colour options: Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue and Slate Himalayan Salt

Price: INR 2,74,000

Variant: Summit

Colour: Kamet White

Price: INR 2,79,000

Colour: Hanle Black

Price: INR 2,84,000

Bookings are open.