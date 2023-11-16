13th edition of Royal Enfield Motoverse to kick off soon

The Motoverse is a gala event that is expected to be attended by thousands of enthusiasts

Premium two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield is gearing up to conduct the Motoverse 2023 at Vagator in Goa this month. Previously known as Rider Mania, the event will be conducted over three days between November 24 and 26.

Dubbed by the Himalayan maker as an intersection of art, culture, music, and the motorcycling way of life, the Motoverse 2023 will immerse enthusiasts into the vibrant world of motoculture. Royal Enfield has created the following categories, namely MotoThrill, MotoSonic, Adventure MotoReel and MotoShop for the event.

Some of the planned events are Dirt Track racing (for expert and novice riders), Slide School (hone your skills on a flat, oval track), Trail School (off-roading training programme), Hunter Maze Chase (open for all participants), and a Trials Course Competition.

There will also be music concerts and shed builds aka a showcase of custom-built motorcycles. The Adventure Motoreel is a section dedicated to delivering audiences inspirational stories which will be narrated by the adventurers themselves.

Look forward to "Our Heritage of Adventure with Gordon May", "The 1997 Himalayan Odyssey With S S Ghisan, S Kapil and Hemant", "The Adventure DNA with Jack Groves, Vanessa Ruck, CS Santosh", the "Isle of Mann on a Royal Enfield with Olie Linsdell" among several others.