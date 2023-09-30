MotoGP confirms Bharat GP for 2024, announces dates

Having conducted the inaugural edition of the Grand Prix of India successfully, FIM, the global governing body of motorcycle racing, has announced the return of MotoGP to the country next year.

To be held between September 20 and 22, the grand prix will be the 16th race in the 2024 MotoGP calendar, while this year it was 13th in the pecking order. According to an official statement, this year's event attracted over one lakh spectators and generated a turnover of INR 930 crore.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sports (the Indian promoters of MotoGP), said, "In a country with a significant following for various sports, including cricket, the growing viewership for motorsports is a remarkable achievement for both the organisers and the global body. With the next year's dates announced, our aim is to intensify our efforts and return next year even stronger, with enhanced race track, logistical arrangements, promotions and marketing, and brand awareness."

Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Uttar Pradesh Government, opined, "MotoGP Bharat has paved the road for a long-term investment opportunity and economic surge. Uttar Pradesh is geared up for a global influx of investors and assured them a collective and inclusive growth with an amiable macro-economic environment. Uttar Pradesh has always been a destination of choice for global initiatives and with MotoGP Bharat at its core, we are bullish about the future as well which will usher in a sustained long-term growth for global brands in the auto industries in the years to come."