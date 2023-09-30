Kartik Aaryan concludes 'Chandu Champion' shoot; enjoys ice bath in Kashmir for the first time

Kartik Aaryan, known for his role in Chandu Champion, recently took a dip in an icy river, showcasing his desire to unwind after the film's release.Seems like actor Kartik Aaryan wanted to "chill" after the wrap-up of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion in Kashmir as he was seen taking a dip in an icy river. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself taking an ice bath.

In the clip, Kartik was seen shirtless, taking a freezing ice bath for the first time in the river with a picturesque background. The actor captioned the clip, "Wrapping up a power-packed action schedule with a first-time experience of an ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir #BucketList #RecoveryMode #ChanduChampion."

Ice bath or cryotherapy, is also known as cold therapy. It may be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions. Cryosurgery is the application of extremely low temperatures to destroy abnormal or diseased tissue and is used most commonly to treat skin conditions.

It is used in an effort to relieve muscle pain, sprains and swelling after soft tissue damage or surgery. For decades, it has been commonly used to accelerate recovery in athletes after exercise. Cryotherapy decreases the temperature of tissue surface to minimise hypoxic cell death, edema accumulation, and muscle spasms, all of which ultimately alleviate discomfort and inflammation.

Previously, we have spotted the likes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neha Sharma, and her sister Aisha Sharma taking an iced cold bath.

On the work front, Kartik was seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The Hindi-language romantic drama also starred Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Sameer Vidwans received a positive response for touching a social subject with sensitivity.

Next, Kartik will be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial, Chandu Champion with Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Arora. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the works.

