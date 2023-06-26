Kartik Aaryan spotted flying in economy class, video from flight goes viral [PICS INSIDE]

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news a lot lately, courtesy of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, this time the actor has become a topic of discussion among netizens because of something different. In a video shared on Instagram, the Shehzada actor is seen making his way to his seat in the economy class of an Indigo flight.

The actor was seen sporting a light blue shirt with denim jeans. While some wondered why the owner of multiple luxury cars would not travel in business class instead, Kartik's fans touted the gesture as down-to-earth and humble, adjectives which are often associated with the actor. Recently, he made it to the news when he was seen helping his co-star Kiara Advani wear her shoes at the end of a stage performance together.

Take a look at the video:

It seems like flying in economy class is becoming a growing trend among the residents of tinsel town. In April, actress Kriti Sanon ditched business class to travel in economy and even interacted with fellow passengers. Earlier, actors and couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also spotted travelling in economy class.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. The film marks his second collaboration with Kiara after Bhool Bhulaiya 2, their debut film together. The trailer and songs of the film have already created a buzz, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year.

