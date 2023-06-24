Elderly woman proposes Hrithik Roshan on stage; actor gives quirky reply

Actor Hrithik Roshan never fails to charm, be it with his work in films or his adorable interactions with fans. This time, he has become talk of the town for a rather quirky reply he was spotted giving a fan, who expressed her wish to marry him!

In a video that's going viral, Hrithik Roshan arrives at an event, and as he steps on stage, an older woman tells him that she’s been waiting for him all night. Hritik responds with a hug, after which the lady showers Hritik with love and praise, talking about how big a fan she is and that she is lovestruck with him. She says that it’s a shame that she was born before him, or else she could have married him. The Krissh actor asks her, "Kya aap single hai? (Are you single?)", to which she replies with a no. Hritik then wittily remarks, "Problem woh hai. Ye (age) inka problem nahi hai. Single toh main bhi tha. ( That's the issue. Age is not the problem here. Even I was single)."

The actor, known for his chiselled physique and captivating dancing skills, is no stranger to such random proposals. He has even mentioned in several interviews that after his first film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, he was flooded with approximately 30,000 marriage proposals.The actor was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan before they split in 2014 and is currently dating actress-musician Saba Azad.

On the work front, Hritik was last seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s crime-thriller Vikram Vedha and is currently shooting Fighter, India's first aerial action film, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is planned to be the first of an aerial action franchise and is slated to release on January 24 next year. The actor will also reprise his role as RAW agent Kabir in Siddarth Anand’s War 2, which is part of the YRF spy universe.

