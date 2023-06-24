Diljit Dosanjh reacts as US leader mentions grooving to his songs at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was mentioned by a US leader at the luncheon hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had a very subtle reaction.



For the unversed, US Vice President Kamala Harris with US State Department hosted a luncheon for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the luncheon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spotlighted how India is part of their daily lives, a clip of which Diljit shared on social media.



He was standing on a podium and said: "Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes, Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga."

Also Read: Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka post fun pictures from Los Angeles

Unlike his usual banter-filled captions, Diljit just shared an Indian and US flag for the video he shared on Twitter.

In April this year, Diljit made history by becoming the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh rocks all-white traditional Punjabi attire for his second performance at Coachella 2023

On the acting front, Diljit will next be seen in Chamkila, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and it is based on the real-life story of popular Punjabi folk singer Chamkila who along with his wife, was gunned down along with two of their band members at the age of 27 in 1988. It which will stream on Netflix.