Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka post fun pictures from Los Angeles

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her friend-YouTuber Lilly Singh grooved to the beats of Bhangra at popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles and took to their Instagram handles for sharing a slew of pictures.In one picture, the three are seen bowing to each other and obviously laughing.

Priyanka wrote: "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up (sic)!!"

"I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour (sic)!"

"Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew (sic)."

The trio Priyanka, Lilly Singh, and Diljit looked great in the western outfits and are seen having fun. The ladies are seen laughing with Diljit and bowing to him and Priyanka also shared a few videos of the event and showcased how the audience is completely enjoying the show.

On the work front, Priyanka will now be seen in Russo Brothers-produced web series Citadel which will hit the OTT on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, the actress will start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zara in September with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

