Ranbir Kapoor opens up on the trolling of 'Kesariya' and the rumors of Alia Bhatt having twins

During the promotions for his upcoming film, Shamshera, Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor talked to media sources about the song Kesariya from his movie Brahmāstra​ getting trolled. He also opened up on the rumours about him and Alia Bhatt having twins.

Ranbir was interacting with the media along with the cast of Shamshera which includeded, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and director Karan Malhotra. The song Kesariya which was released recently created a lot of controversy due to its lyrics and the use of English words like 'love storiyan'.

On the topic of the song getting trolled, Ranbir was quoted saying, “I just love the track. We as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it the way do. And in today's time, all this trolling and memes are part of life and as long as people enjoy Pritam's music and Arijit Singh's singing, all is fine Alia and my chemistry - that's what matters (sic).”

Kesariya has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many netizens compared the sudden use of English words in the song to biting into an 'elaichi' while having a tasty 'biryani'.

The director of Brahmāstra, Ayan Mukerji, also reacted to the trolling of Kesariya. According to reports, the director said, “To be honest, we added that bit to the song with a lot of love. We found it to be an interesting twist. So, we did not find it like an Elaichi, we thought of it as a twist. Like ‘bohot sugar mein thoda namak jab aata hai na, uska ek maza hai aur swaad hai’. The lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, we thought of it as a fun twist. Sometimes, people will actually start enjoying it even more. That's my feeling (sic).”

On the rumours of having twins, Ranbir told media sources, "Don't create a controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now. I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

During a recent interview with a media house, Ranbir was asked to share two truths and a lie. According to reports, the actoor said, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.” Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year. Recently, they announced that they are expecting their first child.