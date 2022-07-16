Ayan Mukerji says he used to hide when people watched ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji says he would hide when people used to watch his mega-blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as he had thoughts in his head about: what would they say?

The film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, was released in 2013. It is tagged as a trendsetter for the youth in India and redefines love, friendship, goals, and problems.

When asked what’s more daunting, making a magnum opus like Brahmastra: Part 1 or inching towards its release and showing it to the world, Ayan told media sources,“As a filmmaker, you are very nervous you are open to judgments and you feel very vulnerable and naked when you put out your film. I used to hide when people used to watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani... ’Oh my God, what would they say,’ ‘I hope they like the film,’ etc.”

Ayan Mukherji is an Indian film director and producer known for bringing coming-of-age films to the big screen. His first debut was at the age of 26 called Wake Up Sid (2009) and his next directorial was the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

According to reports Ayan has confidence with Brahmastra saying, “With Brahmastra I have put so much in the film for so long. My tapasya of 10 years, I have very peaceful confidence when it comes to this film, of course, I am very nervous... But there is a level where I feel very proud of the film and feel very proud of what we have accomplished here and I feel the country will feel very proud of the film and I have a lot of faith in this film. So, that sense of joy of sharing it is greater than the fear and the insecurity.”

The upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which is written and directed by Ayan Mukherji, Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukherji under the banners Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

