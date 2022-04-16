Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here is all that happened after the ceremony

10:08 Apr 15

The first among all the celebrities to wish Ranbir and Alia was Deepika Padukone. She posted a comment on Alia's post that read, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter (sic)", backed by a red heart emoji.

