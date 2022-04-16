Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, during her interaction with the media after the wedding, revealed that no reception would be held.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here is all that happened after the ceremony
The after-wedding festivities also included the couple dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se during the after-party
One of Bollywood’s favourite couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now, and the post-wedding festivities are still underway. From the couple dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se during the after-party to all the congratulatory messages that are pouring in from everywhere, here are updates on all that is happening after the ceremony:
No reception for Ranbir and Alia's wedding, confirms family
And the list of swoon-worthy moments from RaAlia's wedding continues...
Ranbir carried Alia in his arms after the duo tied the knot, with the actress seen gushing and smiling!
Have you seen this lovely picture of Ranbir and Alia raising a toast to their new life?
In this picture that is now going viral, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen intertwining their hands and taking a sip of champagne. The couple also raised a toast to their relationship.
To love, togetherness forever & ever!#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/VrztLeInqC— Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) April 14, 2022
Mahesh Bhatt adds to the sweetness factor by getting Alia and Ranbir’s name on his palm with mehendi!
Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of her father Mahesh Bhatt's palms that had Alia and Ranbir written on it with mehendi. She captioned it, "Written in the stars.. written on our father’s palms.. etched on hearts,for life & beyond. #alia #ranbir #ranbiraliawedding (sic)."
How sweet is this: Mahesh Bhatt compares Alia-Ranbir's wedding to a fairy tale!
In a conversation with media sources, Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir and Alia's wedding a 'fairytale'. He appeared to be visibly moved and said, “Who says the age of fairy tales coming true is over?”
Wishes are pouring in from everywhere for the newly-wed couple!
The first among all the celebrities to wish Ranbir and Alia was Deepika Padukone. She posted a comment on Alia's post that read, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter (sic)", backed by a red heart emoji.
Read all about it here: Ranbir-Alia wedding: Wishes are still pouring in for the newly-wed couple
Alia Bhatt also danced her heart out with filmmaker Karan Johar on her own song Radha from her debut film Student Of The Year...
Ranbir-Alia wedding trivia 101: The couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt took only four pheras during wedding; Here's why
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s apartment Vastu in Mumbai on April 14, took only four pheras during the rituals instead of the usual seven, according to Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt.
Read all about it here: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt took only four pheras during wedding, reveals Rahul Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ during the after-party!
A video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding party shows the newlyweds dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se...
Here's the video of the duo dancing:
Riddhima Kapoor shares new photos from Alia-Ranbir's wedding
Check them out here:
Did you know that Ranbir’s mehendi design had the word 'Alia' written in it?
How cute is that!
Guess what Alia Bhatt's new Instagram DP is?
That’s right, it’s a picture of the adorable couple from their wedding!
And here’s Yusuf Ibrahim’s note for Ranbir Kapoor...
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple’s bodyguard pens emotional note for Alia after ceremony
Here is Sunil Talekar’s post for Alia: