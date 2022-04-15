Ranbir-Alia wedding: Wishes are still pouring in for the newly-wed couple

Wishes have been pouring in for the newly-wed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first among all the celebrities to wish them was Deepika Padukone. She posted a comment on Alia's post that read, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter (sic)", backed by a red heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir's ex-girlfriend who shares a special bond with Alia, shared a story on her Instagram profile with an image of the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations to u both – all the love and happiness."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a story to wish them. She wrote, "Awwww congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

Anil Kapoor posted a witty comment while congratulating them. Here's what it read:

Neha Dhupia commented on Alia's post and complimented the couple saying, "You guys are what dreams are made of."

Author and purpose coach Jay Shetty too wished the couple:

See the full wedding gallery here