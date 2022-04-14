RaAlia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with his name written in mehendi on her hands

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding celebrations kicked off in full swing on Wednesday. As a part of the Mehendi ceremony where women remember their beloved, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor remembered her deceased husband with the late Rishi's name written in henna on her hands. Neetu shared a glimpse of her Mehendi design on her Instagram story. Neetu also shared pictures with her daughter as they stepped out today for a brief moment during Ranbir and Alia’s Haldi ceremony.

Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Ridhima

As stars would have it, Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi ceremony also coincided with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s 43rd engagement anniversary yesterday. Neetu shared a glimpse of their engagement ceremony on her Instagram profile. The picture shows Rishi decked up in a suit and garland, putting a ring on Neetu’s finger.

The post read, “Fond memories of Baisakhi Day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979,”.