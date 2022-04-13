Ranbir-Alia wedding: The celebrations have begun at Vastu with the mehendi ceremony

Finally the much-awaited wedding of the year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations have kicked off with a Ganesh Puja at Ranbir's Vastu apartment. Earlier on Wednesday the couple arrived first and later guests arrived at the venue.

Among them were family members of the Kapoor clan.The Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena arrived first. Karisma wore an orange anarkali and Kareena was dressed in a white-lehenga choli. Ranbir's cousins Adaar and Armaan Jain arrived later. Then Ayan Mukherji, director of Ranbir-Alia-starrer Brahmastra arrived.

But it was Karan Johar's glamourous entry that really caught the attention of shutterbugs. Dressed in a yellow sherwani, sporting glares, Karan drove into the complex in style.

Karan Johar arrives at Ranbir Kapoor's apartment Vastu

The Ganesh Pooja was followed by a mehendi ceremony and confirming this was Pooja Bhatt, Alia's half-sister. When she was leaving Vastu, along with her father Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja waved to the paparazzi and everyone could see the mehendi design on her palm.

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt leave Vastu after the mehendi ceremony

The sangeet ceremony will begin late in the evening, and will come to an end with a joint Bhatt and Kpoor family dinner with the couple.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Ranbir's uncle, Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 15.