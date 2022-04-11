Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s rumoured wedding: Here’s all we know about this intimate, much-awaited affair

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly tie the knot between April 14 and 16

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly all set to get married between April 14 and 16. Ahead of their big day, several rumours about their outfits, the wedding venue, the schedule of their nuptials, and the guest list are building up the excitement.

While an official confirmation from the duo or their families is not out yet, here’s all we know about the rumoured, but much-anticipated upcoming occasion:

When are the love birds getting married?

Reports have claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might tie the knot on April 14.

Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt told media sources earlier that the mehendi ceremony will allegedly be held on April 13. A grand reception will also reportedly take place in Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Hotel on April 17 and will include names like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on the guest list.

Where will Ranbir wed Alia?

Alia’s uncle Robin had also said earlier that the couple will get hitched at Ranbir’s residence, Vastu apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra, on April 14. Meanwhile, wedding preparations are underway at Vastu, where decorators arrived on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has refuted claims that the wedding will be held at Krishna Raj, the Kapoor family home, as was reported by sources before.

The Kapoor family’s RK Studios has been lit up!

The Kapoor family’s RK Studios in Mumbai’s Chembur has also been decked up with twinkling fairy lights ahead of the wedding. The studio will reportedly be the venue for festivities like mehendi and sangeet. However, this could not be verified independently.

The production house RK Studios and RK Films was set up by Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor. Incidentally, Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married here in 1980. RK Studios has also been the traditional venue for the family’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

What will the couple wear on their big day?

Speculations are rife that Ranbir and Alia will wear Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding. According to media reports, the couple has opted for pastel shades for the occasion. What’s more, media sources have reported that a wedding trousseau containing several beige-coloured coat bags and a box arrived at Vastu on Monday. A bag with the Sabyasachi name and logo was reportedly seen among the items delivered.

Other reports have claimed that Alia might also wear outfits by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra during the festivities.

The wedding preparations are underway in full swing!

With all eyes on Ranbir and Alia ahead of the much-awaited affair, fans and media houses allegedly spotted a truckload of decor arriving at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. Visuals that went viral on social media showed glimpses of pastel-coloured carpets, rustic wooden tables and plants being brought into the premises.

Alia and Ranbir reportedly began dating during the filming of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in 2017. Furthermore, Ranbir shared in an interview in 2020 that if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Alia would have been married by now.

On the work front, the two of them recently wrapped up the filming for Brahmastra. The first part of the trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022. This film will mark the first time that Alia and Ranbir will appear together on screen.

Alia had recently starred in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir was last seen in Sanju in 2018.