Here is the first look of Alia Bhatt as Isha in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. First, for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and then, her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot. And now, the actress unveiled the first look of her much-talked about film Brahmastra.

“Happy birthday to me," wrote Alia Bhatt, "Can't think of a better day and better way for you all to meet Isha."

Alia, 29 today, added this shout-out for Brahmastra director Ayaan Mukerji: “Ayaan my wonder boy, I love you.” The clip, titled "Happy birthday, Isha," features a montage of Alia's moments from the movie. The film itself is the first in a mythology-based trilogy and has the tagline Part One: Shiva. Shiva is played by Alia's real life boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

After releasing Shiva’s first look in December 2021, director Ayaan and the team of Brahmastra surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha’s official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the world of the film.

Directed by Ayaan, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.