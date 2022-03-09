Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high with the success of her recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi and all the positive reviews about her stellar performance in the film. And now, the actress has another reason to celebrate as she is all set to make her Hollywood debut in a film titled Heart Of Stone.

The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as well. The international spy thriller will be directed by Tom Harper and will be backed by Netflix and Skydance. The news was shared on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India and the caption read, “Starting our day by announcing (and screaming) that Alia Bhatt is going to be in Heart Of Stone (sic).”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot announced her association with the project by sharing a few behind-the-scene pictures. “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you. Heart Of Stone (sic),” she wrote.

With this project, Alia Bhatt will be joining the bandwagon of other Bollywood actors who have starred in Hollywood projects, including global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, the late Irrfan Khan, and Ali Fazal. Piku star Deepika Padukone too made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR that also starts Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr, and Ajay Devgn. She also has Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will further be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.