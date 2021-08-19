'Just me, backstage, being a mom': Gal Gadot posts pictures of herself pumping breast milk while getting ready for a shoot 

Being a working mother in any field is challenging. But in recent times, many mothers, especially those who are still breastfeeding their children, have come out in the open to share their journeys of completing their mom duties while on the job. Joining this league of mothers is Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

The Hollywood actress shared images of her pumping breast milk while she was getting her makeup done on set, prior to a shoot. The mother-of-three, who recently welcomed her third daughter Daniella with husband Yaron Varsano, was clicked on sets. She wore a white robe with a cape draped around her shoulders.

Though this has come across as a bold statement by the global star, there have been many moms across the globe who have been posting such pictures on Instagram to encourage women to own their identity as new moms.

The Wonder Woman star delivered her third child in June this year. She has two older daughters Alma Varsano, 9, and Maya Varsano, 4.