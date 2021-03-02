Gal Gadot, who is Wonder Woman in our collective imagination, is expecting her third child with Yaron Versano. They announced it on social media, with a beautiful photo featuring their children as well. One must remember Gal Gadot’s family made a brief but special appearance in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 film - the first one in the instalment.



The actress announced via an adorable Instagram post. She huddled up with Yaron and her children Alma, 9, and Maya, 3 for a fresh-faced snap and captioned it, “Here we go again.” Her family caressed her somewhat-prominent baby bump. Here's the picture, courtesy of her Instagram, where she announced baby number 3:

Meanwhile, Hollywood superstars like Jason Momoa, Kate Hudson and Hillary Swank left congratulatory messages on the post for the baby mama-to-be and her family. While the Aquaman star said, “congratulations mama (sic),” Kate Hudson wrote, “Yeah!!! So exciting (sic).”