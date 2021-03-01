Tiffany Haddish says she’s ready as she delivers a fashionable moment at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Girls Trip star donned a dazzling metallic piece from Alberta Ferretti’s collection. She surely turned heads with her gown adorned with crystals and ornate stones. The alluring patterns of the outfit had mirrored gems making her look one of the best in the event. What made the internet buzzing was that her strapless gown brings an edge with a low-cut neckline and intricate detailing.

When we got a better look at her outfit and noticed that she has taken a sparky cue and accessorized with oversized golden hoops by Messika Paris. She also opted for a glittery clutch and black heels.

The Like A Boss star who recently shaved her head in the pandemic served us some short hair goals with her brand new blonde-dye. While her dress was about being out there, she kept her makeup subtle. Her gorgeous soft-glam makeup complemented the glam outfit.

Haddish also took to her Instagram and gave a sneak peek of her gown and also shared stories of her getting ready for the do. She also posted close-up shots and asked what her Instagram family thinks of the glamorous makeup done by Ernesto Casillas, the celebrity beauty artist.