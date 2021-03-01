This is the season of Golden Globes 2021 and we have already started to majorly crush on the high-fashion looks of the celebrities for this virtual event. While everyone was spotted in bling and shine, it was Jason Sudeikis who truly stole the show. The Ted Lasso actor wasn’t suited or dressed up in a Dior or Louis Vuitton. He brought the lockdown fashion back to the awards ceremony. So, when he was announced as the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy), the actor accepted the award wearing a tie-dye hoodie from Manhattan Boutique Fitness Studio, which was founded by his sister - Kristin Sudeikis.

The netizens could not stop taking a dig at this. Several memes already surfaced on Twitter and everybody was only talking about his low-key attire. Even Tina Fey, the host for the show had to call out Sudeikis' fashion moment shortly after he accepted his award.

The winner later revealed why he chose a hoodie for a show like this. Speaking to reporters in the Golden Globes’ virtual press room after his acceptance speech, the actor revealed that the hoodie is part of the merchandise line for Forward Space, the dance studio owned by his sister.

“I believe that when people that you care about do cool, and interesting things, you must support them. So this is no different than that,” Sudeikis said, “I could have worn anything, but this right here seemed the most appropriate.”

We come to know that this hoodie is already the studio’s best-seller and is currently out of stock. But if you are interested in purchasing Sudekis’ look, then you can pre-order it.