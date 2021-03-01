Anya Taylor-Joy’s custom Dior Golden Globes dress is “very much in the wheelhouse of Monsieur Christian Dior”, confirms her stylist Law Roach. Joy's slinky forest green gown comes with a super dramatic long cape and she styled it with some jewels from Tiffany & Co. Roach confirms that she be appearing only on Zoom and not walking the actual red carpet. Joy is nominated for the Best Actress Category for her roles in Emma and The Queen's Gambit.

“[Dior creative director] Maria Grazia Chiuri really let us live out our fantasy and do something in homage to both Monsieur Dior and Anya’s characters. The dress is retro, but modern and cool at the same time. It transports someone to somewhere else, and Anya is the type of client who understands this, so why not go big?” Roach said recently to a fashion portal.

It has also been reported that Taylor-Joy sought out Roach during her Emma press tour. "I am not a demure stylist known for little black dresses – those who choose to work with me know this,” adds Law, who has describes himself as an image architect and has done some of significant work with Euphoria star Zendaya.