Daniel Kaluuya just won his first-ever Golden Globes. The Oscar-nominee won the award for Best Supporting cActor in his work in the recent film Judas and the Black Messiah, playing chairman of the Black Panther Party Fred Hampton. The film follows the infamous betrayal of William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), an FBI informant who aids authorities efforts’ to investigate, suppress and eventually assassinate Hampton.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Kaluuya beat Jared Leto for The Little Things, Bill Murray for On the Rocks, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami and Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Kaluuya's win is also pretty historic considering he is the 5th Black actor to win a Golden Globes award.