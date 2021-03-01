Chadwick Boseman has won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the 78th annual Golden Globes. The prize continues Boseman’s streak of posthumous wins throughout the movie awards season for his performance as Levee in George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The award, presented by Renée Zellweger, was accepted by Boseman’s wife Simone Boseman.

During a tearful speech, Simone Boseman said, “He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring. Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

The award marked Boseman’s first Golden Globe nomination and first win. In the Best Actor category, Boseman beat out Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal,” Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank, and Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian.

Boseman died on August 28, 2020 after battling colon cancer. He was 43.