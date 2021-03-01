Josh O'Conor wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for The Crown

Actor Josh O'Connor won the Golden Globes Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for the Netflix series The Crown.

The actor portrayed the role of Charles, Prince of Wales in Season 3 of the series. He was earlier nominated for the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA, however, he lost it to Will Sharpe (who won for his role in the BBC drama Giri/Ha).

The other nominees in the category were Jason Bateman (Ozark), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Al Pacino (Hunters) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).

According to media reports, Josh had revealed in 2020 that he wasn't interested in the role and had been pursuaded to audition. He reprised the role for Season 4 of The Crown that premiered in November 2020.

