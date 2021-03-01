Aaron Sorkin wins Golden Globes Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7

American screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin won the Golden Globes Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for the historical drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The movie was a strong contender with five nominations. The film, a historical-legal drama follows a group of seven anti-Vietnam protesters who are charged with conspiracy during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It features an ensemble cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Caroll and others.

The other competing screenwriters in this category were Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Jack Fincher for Mank, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father and Chloe Zaho for Nomadland.

In 2010, Sorkin had won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay for The Social Network.