Avengers star Mark Ruffalo just won his first-ever Golden Globes after being nominated three times; he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo accepted the award from his home via a video where is seen surrounded by his family.

"Let's be courageous together, guys and let's turn the page on the cruel past of this nation, the good news is inclusion and justice and care for mother Earth is breaking out everywhere," Ruffalo said in his acceptance speech. Ruffalo made news recently when called out the Golden Globes for not being inclusive enough, with Time’s Up poster about the lack of diversity with the caption: ‘A cosmetic fix isn’t enough.’

The Golden Globes is hosting its first-ever bi-coastal show this year where host Tina Fey is conducting the ceremony from the Rainbow Room in New York and co-host Amy Poehler is at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The hybrid format is set to include in-person presenters and an audience made up of essential workers. Winners will accept their awards virtually.