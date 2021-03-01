Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have cleverly kept their relationship under wraps for several years. But in recent times, the duo has made public appearances together on several occasions. Malaika has also made their relationship official on her Instagram handle.

The couple often gets photographed by the paparazzi whenever they head out for dinner or a movie date. Fans have always been curious about these and whenever they pictures come out, they are shared across social media platforms.

Recently, the two visited Kareena Kapoor and her son at her Bandra residence only to be put in a spot by paparazzi. A photographer climbed the walls of the building to take pictures and Arjun lost his temper at him. Reports state that the Panipat star shouted at the photographer, This is wrong. We are requesting you respect our privacy. Climbing walls to photograph us without our consent is not right. Please do not climb walls this way.” Arjun said.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Bhoot Police, directed by Pawan Kripalani, who rose to fame with hit movies like Phobia and Ragini MMS. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled romantic comedy, and he also has a release with Parineeti Chopra, titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.