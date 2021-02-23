Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, and the couple was seen leaving the hospital along with their son Taimur and the newborn recently. Paparazzi have snapped the duo with their children in their car. While Saif was found to be seated in the front with Taimur on his tow, whereas Bebo held their second son in the back seat with his face covered. The news of the newborn came when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to congratulate the new mommy in town. Saif was also found quoting, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

It was Randhir Kapoor who confirmed Saif and Kareena are parents to a baby boy. He said,” Yes, it is true that Kareena Kapoor has given birth to a baby boy. We are very happy with this news. We are going to Breach Candy Hospital, where Kareena has given birth to another baby boy. We are on the way.” The veteran actor expressed his gratitude by saying that he is ‘over the moon to become a grandfather

again’. He further added that Taimur's elated about his new brother "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart.”

Saif is said to be on paternity leave till March after which he will start working on Prabhas’s 2022 film, Adipurush. Kareena has completed her pending shoots for ad films and other work commitments. It is said that now that the couple has moved to another house, they already have a nursery for their newborn.