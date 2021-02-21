Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. Media reports said Kareena delivered their second child at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.

Confirming the news, Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote on her Instagram story: “Congratulations Bebo and Saif. #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan. (sic) ”

“Heartiest congratulations from me n all of us at @MuktaArtsLtd to dear kareena n saif for arrival of blessed baby boy adding glorious smile to every one. My Special love n blessings @KareenaK_Khan @SaifOnline... With lots of love (sic),” tweeted filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Thanking his well-wishers for their greetings and support, Saif Ali Khan issued a statement and said his wife and the baby were both safe. The statement read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support. (sic) ”

Wishes also poured in for the family from the film fraternity and fans across the country.

Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy last year in August through a joint statement issued by the couple.

The statement read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena (sic).”

The couple already has a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

This baby happens to be Saif’s fourth child, earning him the nickname ‘The Quadfather’. He has Taimur with Kareena and two other children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Additionally, Kareena is working on her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, which will be a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is scheduled to be published this year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.