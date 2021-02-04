Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared with fans a Boomerang-effect video on Instagram on Thursday, with the caption that she is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child soon. They had announced their second pregnancy in August last year. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the duo had said in a statement.

See the post here:

In the video, Kareena, who is wearing a pale blue outfit for a photoshoot, is seen holding her baby bump with both hands and glancing at it. “9 months and going strong, #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS,” the actress wrote beside the clip.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

The female actor recently announced that she is working on her first book titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible”, a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.