During one of the recent episodes of Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, Nora Fatehi, who was the guest, said that she would like to marry Taimur Ali Khan when he is older.

During the show, Kareena told Nora that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are in awe of her stunning dance moves. And Nora thanked her by saying, “I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

Kareena was left speechless for a few seconds but then she laughed and told Nora, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.”

And to that, Nora laughed and replied, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

Right now, Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif. Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which released last year in January. She was also recently featured in the music video of Guru Randhawa’s single, Naach Meri Rani, which is nearing the 300 Million views mark on YouTube.