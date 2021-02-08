Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reportedly preparing to welcome their second child next week! An anonymous source has been quoted saying that Kareena has cleared all her work commitments for the next few weeks and is prepping for her delivery. Though the couple has not confirmed anything, sources close to Kareena have confirmed that she has been busy finishing up the baby's rom.

Saif and Kareena who already share a son named Taimur revealed in August that they are expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said via a joint statement. Since then the mom-to-be has been documenting maternity diaries on Instagram. She had kept herself busy with her work commitments throughout her pregnancy, and was spotted shooting for a Dharma film just last week. On October 15, she took to Instagram to tell her followers that she has wrapped up shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

On December 20, on the occasion of her son’s birthday, she announced her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible where she talks everything, from morning sickness to diet, fitness and explores being a mom-on-the-go. "I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book, I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in you. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women," she shared with an entertainment portal.