Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson wins Best Supporting Actress for The Crown
Actor Gillian Anderson added to The Crown's haul at the 78th Golden Globes after winning the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role for playing Margaret Thatcher.
This is Anderson’s second-ever Golden Globe, after winning in 1997 for playing Agent Dana Scully on the The X-Files. Anderson beat Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter as well as Julia Garner (Ozark), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Cynthia Nixon (Ratched).
The Crown had already won the Best Television Series – Drama along with both leading actor categories for Emma Corrin and Josh O’Conner.
In her speech, Anderson thanked a host of people leading with creator Peter Morgan, for “imagining that I could inhabit Mrs. T.”
Congratulations to @GillianA for winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/rIylJebR13— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021