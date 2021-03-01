Actor Gillian Anderson added to The Crown's haul at the 78th Golden Globes after winning the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role for playing Margaret Thatcher.

This is Anderson’s second-ever Golden Globe, after winning in 1997 for playing Agent Dana Scully on the The X-Files. Anderson beat Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter as well as Julia Garner (Ozark), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Cynthia Nixon (Ratched).

The Crown had already won the Best Television Series – Drama along with both leading actor categories for Emma Corrin and Josh O’Conner.

In her speech, Anderson thanked a host of people leading with creator Peter Morgan, for “imagining that I could inhabit Mrs. T.”