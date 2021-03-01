Team Schitt's Creek is having a big day. The show just won the award Golden Globes for Best Musical or Comedy series for its last season and main man Dan Levy showed up in a winning look. With help of his stylist, Erica Cloud, Levy chose a three-piece yellow Valentino coutue suit with a sequined top and metallic shoes to match. This is the first time Valentino has done couture for men, and the line showcased at the label's spring 2021 couture collection debut.

“[Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli] infuses this infectious joy and emotionality into the clothes he creates, so much so that it’s virtually impossible not to embody that spirit when you’re wearing them It just felt like the perfect balance between formal and casual, festive and laid back, polished yet unfussy. And the color! Citron? Lemon? Whatever you’d like to call it, it was the best of what men’s fashion has to offer: statement-making, without taking itself too seriously," Levy tole a fashion portal.

Levy shared that he picked the suit as it was perfect for a Zoom appearance and this awards season he is steering towards pieces that say something. He also notably mentioned the need for HFPA to be more inclusive, much like many Hollywood stars. "And while I am grateful for any opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our cast and crew, I would be doing the core values of Schitt’s Creek a disservice by not adding my voice to the timely and necessary conversation calling for a more inclusive HFPA. One that acknowledges its responsibility as a voting body behind one of the most-watched award ceremonies of the year, and ensures that its membership better reflects the diversity of the world we live in, so that its ceremony can more accurately represent all that this industry has to offer," he said.