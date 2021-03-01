Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share her first picture after the birth of her second baby.

In the image, Kareena is seen wearing a straw hat, chunky sunglasses, and a powder blue shirt, and her skin is glowing. She wrote, “Oh hello there... Missed you all.”

Kareena’s Ki&Ka co-actor Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comment section, “Roast chicken glow.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had also visited Kareena and her family at their residence. Kareena’s sister Karisma, and Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, who also happens to be Kareena’s best friend, were also among the visitors who visited her.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 21. She delivered her second baby at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.

After their second son was born, Saif said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

The couple had announced the news of their second pregnancy in August 2020. They had said in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after acting together in Tashan. They got married a few years later in 2012. Kareena then gave birth to their first child, Taimur, in 2016.

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be publishing her book, ‘The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible’, which is expected to be a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers.