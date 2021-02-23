Hours, after she returned home with her newborn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram to show her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming project some love. She posted a poster of Bhoot Police along with the caption, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormallsParanormal."

The horror-comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The poster shows the leads standing on a cliff hunting for ghosts with weapons in their hands in an eerie background. Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a post with the same caption. Saif Ali Khan was last seen on screen when he made a guest appearance in Dil Bechara with Late Sushant Singh Rajput. He has a number of movies in the pipeline such as Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Adipurush. He had completed the pending work for Bunty Aur Babli 2 before he took paternity leave. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, and the couple was seen leaving the hospital along with their son Taimur and the newborn recently.