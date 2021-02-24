Alia Bhatt shares the first look and poster of the much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi and she looks nothing but powerful. Wearing a sari in a pastel shade of light green with a big red bindi on her temple the Highway actor exudes a mix of grace yet someone who commands immense power.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is a biographical crime film based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai that chronicles the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz. Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi in significant roles.

The film marks the 10th directorial venture of Bhansali. The Bhansali Productions Twitter handle shared the poster with the caption, "Fiery and feisty, she's ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi."

The film is slated to release on July 30 this year.