Aparna Purohit, head of Amazon Prime Video, India — which was the streaming platform for the controversial web series Tandav — recorded her statement for the case against the series at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Purohit got her statement recorded following directions from the Allahabad High Court.

Additional Inspector for Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma filed a case on January 18 against Aparna Purohit, Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar, and writer Gaurav Solanki over certain “questionable parts” in the web series.

According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of 100 questions for Purohit, who was interrogated in a closed room. Her lawyers had accompanied her.

The release of Tandav resulted in public outcry since people felt that certain scenes had allegedly depicted Hindu gods in a bad light in a scene featuring actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who is seen performing a college play.

Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the backlash, the creator of the series Ali Abbas Zafar apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, asserting that they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party.